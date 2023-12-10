News you can trust since 1877
Sophie Quirk put in a starring role in Pompey Women's 2-1 FA Cup defeat to rivals Southampton. Picture: Jason Brown
Sophie Quirk put in a starring role in Pompey Women's 2-1 FA Cup defeat to rivals Southampton. Picture: Jason Brown

'Maintained excellent standards', ''Unfortunate own goal', 'Cultured performer': Neil Allen's Portsmouth Women ratings against Southampton

Underdogs Pompey Women dug deep yet suffered a slender FA Cup defeat to Southampton.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 10th Dec 2023, 17:23 GMT
Updated 10th Dec 2023, 17:29 GMT

Jemma Purfield’s 73rd-minute goal earned the Championship visitors a 2-1 victory in front of a bumper Westleigh Park crowd of 1,846.

Yet Jay Sadler’s team did themselves proud with a gutsy, battling display – and here are our Pompey Women player ratings...

Produced one excellent first-half stop with her feet at the far post to deny Lexi Lloyd-Smith and late on a flying stop to prevent Molly Pike netting. Such a safe pair of hands.

1. Hannah Haughton - 8

Produced one excellent first-half stop with her feet at the far post to deny Lexi Lloyd-Smith and late on a flying stop to prevent Molly Pike netting. Such a safe pair of hands.

(Replaced by Kelci Bowers on 90 minutes) The right-back's superb free-kick from the right teed up Emma Jones for an equaliser, yet impressed with her overall game, combining defensive solidity with a willingness to attack.

2. Nicole Barrett - 7

(Replaced by Kelci Bowers on 90 minutes) The right-back's superb free-kick from the right teed up Emma Jones for an equaliser, yet impressed with her overall game, combining defensive solidity with a willingness to attack.

So unfortunate to gift Southampton the lead with a 15th-minute own goal, but bounced back well from that blow, showing her resilience and strength of character.

3. Jazz Younger - 6

So unfortunate to gift Southampton the lead with a 15th-minute own goal, but bounced back well from that blow, showing her resilience and strength of character.

The pick of the defence and such a cultured performer. The centre-half barely put a foot wrong.

4. Riva Casley - 8

The pick of the defence and such a cultured performer. The centre-half barely put a foot wrong.

