Underdogs Pompey Women dug deep yet suffered a slender FA Cup defeat to Southampton.
Yet Jay Sadler’s team did themselves proud with a gutsy, battling display – and here are our Pompey Women player ratings...
1. Hannah Haughton - 8
Produced one excellent first-half stop with her feet at the far post to deny Lexi Lloyd-Smith and late on a flying stop to prevent Molly Pike netting. Such a safe pair of hands. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Nicole Barrett - 7
(Replaced by Kelci Bowers on 90 minutes) The right-back's superb free-kick from the right teed up Emma Jones for an equaliser, yet impressed with her overall game, combining defensive solidity with a willingness to attack. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Jazz Younger - 6
So unfortunate to gift Southampton the lead with a 15th-minute own goal, but bounced back well from that blow, showing her resilience and strength of character. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Riva Casley - 8
The pick of the defence and such a cultured performer. The centre-half barely put a foot wrong. Photo: Jason Brown