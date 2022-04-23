First-half goals from Ronan Curtis, either side of Ryan Jackson’s effort for the visitors, put Danny Cowley’s side 2-1 at the break.
Clark Robertson then added a third for the hosts nine minutes after the restart as Pompey remain ninth in the League One table.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
Barely challenged and enjoyed a very comfortable afternoon in the south-coast sunshine.
Photo: The News
2. Hayden Carter - 7
Showed his flexibility by switching to left-back late on. Another assured showing.
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Claimed an assist from a cross on the day he was announced as The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.
Photo: The News
4. Clark Robertson - 8
So impressive on the ball and capped performance with a bullet header to net from a corner.
Photo: JPIMedia