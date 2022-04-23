The Pompey players celebrate Ronan Curtis' fourth-minute opener against Gillingham

'Makes a difference when he starts... So impressive on the ball' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from 3-1 win v Gillingham

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 3-1 win against Gillingham at Fratton Park.

By Mark McMahon and Neil Allen
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 5:22 pm

First-half goals from Ronan Curtis, either side of Ryan Jackson’s effort for the visitors, put Danny Cowley’s side 2-1 at the break.

Clark Robertson then added a third for the hosts nine minutes after the restart as Pompey remain ninth in the League One table.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 7

Barely challenged and enjoyed a very comfortable afternoon in the south-coast sunshine.

2. Hayden Carter - 7

Showed his flexibility by switching to left-back late on. Another assured showing.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Claimed an assist from a cross on the day he was announced as The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season.

4. Clark Robertson - 8

So impressive on the ball and capped performance with a bullet header to net from a corner.

