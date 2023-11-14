A prolific League One marksman has been linked with a move to a rival club when the transfer window opens in January.

The former Bristol Rovers star has been linked with a return to the club. (Image: Getty Images)

The international break may have paused League One action, but it doesn't mean a quiet period for clubs with EFL Trophy matches this evening.

The January transfer market is also fast approaching with clubs who haven't enjoyed a prolific start like Portsmouth looking to invest and kick-start their campaigns in the new year.

Here's your Tuesday morning League One round-up.

Fleetwood Town face stiff Premier League competition for Waterford star

Fleetwood Town will have to fend off growing interest from Premier League sides Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as Southampton, if they want to bring Waterford star Romeo Akachukwu to Highbury Stadium.

The Irish Independent reports that those big clubs want to bring the 17-year-old into their youth set-ups after his 26 first-time appearances for the Irish side. The Saints are considered frontrunners at this stage but Fleetwood Town could benefit from a close link to Waterford and more immediate first-team football on offer.

Highly-rated Akachukwu can play across the midfield and up front with the Cod Army aided by sharing an owner with Waterford.

Bristol Rovers told to reignite interest in Posh talisman

Bristol Rovers have been told to poach League One rivals Peterborough United for former striker Jonson Clarke-Harris in January after a summer move broke down.

The Gas had agreed a deal for the forward, who spent a year and a half at Bristol Rovers before moving to Posh in 2020, but the transfer wasn't completed in time. Clarke-Harris started the first 14 League One fixtures for Peterborough United this season, bagging four goals, but has fallen out of favour in recent weeks.

Football League World report that Bristol Rovers are showing renewed interest in the striker ahead of January, but could face competition from Championship clubs Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday.

Pundit and former England star Carlton Palmer told the outlet: “Rovers had agreed a club record fee for Harris, believed to be around £800,000 but were unable to get the paperwork done in time to complete the deal.

“His record at League One level, it’s a no-brainer. He also scored over 30 goals in League One in the 2020-21 season. Certainly, Derby should be looking at him.

