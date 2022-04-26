Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu's Portsmouth message as he signs off from Fratton in sensational style against Wigan Athletic

Gavin Bazunu, right, and Tyler Walker.

The Republic of Ireland international savoured Pompey’s sensational second-half display as they came from two down to beat Wigan 3-2.

That put the Latics promotion party on ice as George Hirst grabbed a double and Aiden O’Brien struck the 87th-minute winner.

The match is the final home fixture of the Manchester City man’s loan stay, in what has been an outstanding campaign for the 20-year-old.

Bazunu spoke glowingly of the experience and being able to give Pompey fans something to smile about against the leaders.

He said: ‘It was a very special night and I enjoyed it, just like I’ve enjoyed my time here.

‘It was amazing. The reaction at the end of the game was special.

‘We conceded two, poor sloppy goals but I think we were on top in terms of our performance all game.

‘Luckily we were able to show that with the goals in the second half.

‘We had rhythm and control.

‘Our record at home is brilliant.

‘You don’t want anyone winning promotion on your patch, so that was pleasing.

‘This was a really special way to finish.’

The Wigan win crowns a powerful home ending to the season, with Pompey win eight and drawing two of their final 10 Fratton league fixtures.

Danny Cowley’s side have also lost just two of their past 17 outings in a powerful finale to the 2021-22 season.

Pompey’s inconsistent moments in the campaign have been central in meaning they didn’t deliver a top-six finish.

But Bazunu sees much for supporters to be encouraged about when it comes to what lies ahead for their team.

He added: ‘I think we’re 10 unbeaten at home now.

‘The gaffer has mentioned that if you take an average points since Ipswich played here across a season, we’d be in the mid-80s.

‘We’d be in there challenging for automatic promotion.