Manchester City can recall the Socceroos hopeful in January - but the Pompey boss has given his insight into the likelihood of a move which would be a big promotion blow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is confident Alex Robertson will be at Pompey for the season. The Blues boss believes the Manchester City starlet will remain at Fratton Park for the duration of the campaign as his form soars.

Robertson has been outstanding for Mousinho’s side in recent weeks, establishing himself as a key cog in the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is the potential for City to recall the 20-year-old in the new year, with some fans fearing a suitor from a higher level could move for the Australian’s services.

Mousinho is calm over such a turn of events though, and sees no reason for that happening with Robertson gaining so much from his Pompey stay.

When asked if he believes Robertson will stay beyond January, Mousinho said: ‘I think so. You never know for certain, because it’s something Manchester City control. I’d be surprised though if they saw him flourishing and wanted to change anything.

‘In terms of his professional development he’s had one loan where things didn’t go particularly well and a second loan where things are going very, very well for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The more he progresses here, the better things will be for him. Alex is 20 with a long, long career ahead of him and this football he’s playing at the moment is only going to benefit him and Manchester City in the future.

‘I think all parties recognise that. At the moment there’s certainly no sign to us that anything would change.’

Pompey already face the prospect of losing Robertson for five games in the new year, if he’s called up to the Australia squad for the Asian Cup.

That’s a big enough blow, but Mousinho thinks the fact his Fratton stay has likely exceeded expectations will mean there’s no desire to move anywhere else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad