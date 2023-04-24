Manchester United man reveals thoughts at lack of Portsmouth playing time amid talk of his future

And the defender highlighted how the final two games of the season holds importance for him, despite the Blues’ play-off ambitions being dashed.

Bernard has started the past two games and impressed along the way for John Mousinho’s side. That’s come off the back of a relative lack of playing time since arriving on loan from Manchester United in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard impressed on his Pompey bow, but then saw his progressed halted by a hamstring issue.

With Sean Raggett nailing down the starting spot as a right-sided central defender it meant limited opportunities for the 22-year-old. Bernard, who will leave Manchester United this summer, was understanding of that scenario, however.

He said: ‘It’s just one of those things really, that’s football. The lads who played in front of me have played really well, to be honest. We’re all pushing each other on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Everyone is at it in training and pushing each other forward, so I have no complaints really. Everyone is always speaking, so I just have to be at it in training and be prepared when I’m called upon.’

The first half of the season was impacted by injury for Bernard, meaning he’s been restricted to just nine appearances this term. That means the final two games of the season carry weight for the defender, with his fitness problems behind him.

Di'Shon Bernard.

He added: ‘It’s good to be back out there and contributing to the team, I thought I did quite well and it’s nice to be back playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘When I’ve been needed I think I’ve come and done what I needed to do. It’s just about me taking my chance and playing well when I get the opportunity.