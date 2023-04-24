News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
13 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
16 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
17 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
18 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
19 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Manchester United man reveals thoughts at lack of Portsmouth playing time amid talk of his future

Di’Shon Bernard insisted he has no problem with his lack of Pompey playing time.

By Jordan Cross
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

And the defender highlighted how the final two games of the season holds importance for him, despite the Blues’ play-off ambitions being dashed.

Bernard has started the past two games and impressed along the way for John Mousinho’s side. That’s come off the back of a relative lack of playing time since arriving on loan from Manchester United in January.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bernard impressed on his Pompey bow, but then saw his progressed halted by a hamstring issue.

Most Popular

With Sean Raggett nailing down the starting spot as a right-sided central defender it meant limited opportunities for the 22-year-old. Bernard, who will leave Manchester United this summer, was understanding of that scenario, however.

He said: ‘It’s just one of those things really, that’s football. The lads who played in front of me have played really well, to be honest. We’re all pushing each other on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Everyone is at it in training and pushing each other forward, so I have no complaints really. Everyone is always speaking, so I just have to be at it in training and be prepared when I’m called upon.’

The first half of the season was impacted by injury for Bernard, meaning he’s been restricted to just nine appearances this term. That means the final two games of the season carry weight for the defender, with his fitness problems behind him.

Di'Shon Bernard.Di'Shon Bernard.
Di'Shon Bernard.

He added: ‘It’s good to be back out there and contributing to the team, I thought I did quite well and it’s nice to be back playing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘When I’ve been needed I think I’ve come and done what I needed to do. It’s just about me taking my chance and playing well when I get the opportunity.

‘It’s good for me to keep playing and I want to keep pushing until the end. It’s important for ourselves to keep going and not let our heads drop.’

Related topics:Manchester UnitedPortsmouthBluesJohn MousinhoSean Raggett