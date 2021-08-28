Marcus Harness deemed fit as Portsmouth make three changes to face old boys in Wigan Athletic starting XI
Marcus Harness has recovered from injury to return at Wigan.
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 2:07 pm
Updated
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 2:35 pm
The winger is one of three changes at the DW Stadium as Pompey look to keep up their strong start to the season.
Harness comes in with Shaun Williams and Lee Brown after recovering from a quad issue as Connor Ogilvie, Reeco Hackett-Fairchold and Gassan Ahadme step down to bench.
There’s no place in the 18 for either Ellis Harrison – amid speculation over his future – and Paul Downing, with new midfielder Louis Thompson in the squad for the first time.
Both Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor start against their old side for Leam Richardson’s side.