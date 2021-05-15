The Blues' defeat to Accrington last Sunday meant they failed to deliver a play-off spot and finished eighth in the table.

As a result, Pompey are preparing for to go up from the third tier at the fifth time of asking next term.

Harness made 52 appearances for the Blues in all competitions during 2020-21, scoring 10 goals and registering nine assists.

The winger admits Pompey were not good enough for promotion but is adamant he can come back stronger in the 2021-22 campaign.

Posting on Instagram, Harness said: ‘After taking a few days to reflect on this season, I still don’t have many words.

‘There was definitely some really good periods but the table doesn’t lie, we weren’t good enough.

‘Not much more I can say than we and I will be back better next season.’

Marcus Harness dejected after Pompey's loss to Accrington. Picture: Joe Pepler

Harness joined Pompey from Burton for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019.