Marcus Harness' outstanding form continues as he wins it late for Portsmouth against AFC Wimbledon

Michael Jacobs is mobbed by his team-mates after his equaliser against AFC Wimbledon

The in-form striker made it seven goals in 11 as his 20-yard effort earned Danny Cowley’s side a 2-1 win.

Controversial refereeing decision looked set to frustrate the Blues as referee Thomas Bramall awarded a soft first-half penalty against Ronan Curtis after Nesta Guinness-Walker went to ground easily in the box.

Michael Jacobs levelled things up in the second half before Pompey’s pressure was rewarded later on to make it four wins on the spin and seven unbeaten.

Pompey failed to make the most of two golden early chances, as first Jacobs broke into the box and cut the ball back to George Hirst, but Paul Osew’s touch denied the striker a tap-in.

Then the winger should have done better when a delightful Harness flick freed him 10 yards out, but his slight hesitancy allowed Nik Tzanev to smother his finish.

Those misses came back to haunt Pompey as the visitors were given a massively controversial penalty, as Nesta Guinness-Walker went to ground easily under Ronan Curtis’ attention and referee Thomas Bramall pointed to the spot. Former Hawks striker Palmer made no mistake to the huge consternation of the home crowd.

The ref faced more ire from the home crowd eight minutes before the break as Curtis was fouled before the ball was worked to Marcus Harness, who smashed the ball home. The referee failed to play an advantage, though, and pulled play back to more Pompey angst.

Harness and Curtis had chances saved before the break, before Bazunu gave away possession and redeemed himself by keeping out Jack Rudoni’s finish.

Raggett was required to make a superb last-ditch block to deny Luke McCormick a certain goal from six yards after the restart.

The lively Romeo then went it alone with a driving run and finish which stung Tzanev’s palms.

Pompey were level in the 63rd minute as Jacobs drove into the box and was given the time and space to fire an effort through Tzanev.

It was Pompey asking the questions, though, Rudoni showed the visitors were still a threat with an effort just past the near post from 18 yards.

Osew almost won it late on for the visitors but Bazunu brilliantly smothered his finish after he found space at the back post.