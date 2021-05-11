Chief executive Mark Catlin is confident League One rivals won't be able to raid Fratton Park for prized out-of-contract players. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Instead Fratton Park’s summer departures will be dictated by Danny Cowley – unless Championship offers emerge.

They include Tom Naylor, Craig MacGillivray, Jack Whatmough, Ryan Williams, Andy Cannon, Ben Close, Charlie Daniels, Jordy Hiwula and Bryn Morris.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Turnbull has already been informed of his release, while Cowley has publicly declared his intent to activate an option to retain Haji Mnoga.

There remain concerns that Naylor, MacGillivray and Whatmough could attract Championship attention.

However, in terms of League One competition, Catlin is convinced Pompey can fight off potential interest in any player they intend to keep.

The Blues’ chief executive told The News: ‘If Danny was determined enough to keep any of our out-of-contract players and we were in competition against League One clubs to do so, I am confident we’d be able to keep them.

‘Every player has a relevant value and, given the current state of finances at all football clubs, if there was a concerted effort from us to try to keep a player that’s out of contract, I am sure that we could.

‘At the end of the day, if a player wanted £100,000 a week then naturally you would be constrained by finances, you can’t blindly offer a salary out of sync with our budget and squad

‘However, given what I know at this level in League One, and to a degree in the Championship, there’s going to be a major downward shift in football finances.

‘I stress, if we really wanted to keep a player – and Danny was adamant we did based on how he values that player within his squad – I believe we would have the capabilities to do so.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.