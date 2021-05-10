Danny Cowley has been given the green light - and financial backing - to rip up Pompey's squad. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

However, Mark Catlin has stressed the new era will continue to operate on principles of ‘sustainability’.

Flanked by his brother and assistant Nicky, the pair have been given the green light to rip up a squad which this season finished eighth.

Catlin acknowledges that a major overhaul is required at Fratton Park having not even won a play-off match during their four years in League One.

And Cowley has been told there’s money within his playing budget to launch a recruitment drive.

The Blues’ chief executive told The News: ‘Every club has to reinvent itself after so many years and, at the moment, we are in that period.

‘That’s what you have to keep doing at clubs and businesses, there comes a time for change – and we are not afraid to do that as a football club.

‘We have a new Academy manager, who will be looking to put his own stamp on the Academy, and we are looking at the players and backroom staff.

‘There’s a major refresh there which Danny will oversee and, as always, it’s very much down to the head coach/manager working alongside the club to make those decisions.

‘Personally, I feel a refresh will be required and that is down to the manager and the decisions he makes.

‘With players being out of contract there is flexibility within the playing budget.

‘As a club, we are always flexible. For the right player at the right price, we will always go above and beyond, we always have done.

‘Danny knows the budget, he is happy with the budget, it sticks with our core beliefs and principles of not going crazy and doing it sustainably.

‘Ultimately, the decisions will be down to Danny, Nicky and his team.’

Premier League and Football League clubs have been starved of match-day revenue for more than a year now.

It has particularly impacted upon League One and League Two clubs, which, in turn will devastate purchasing power during the next transfer window.

Catlin added: ‘I know the financial state of a lot of clubs at the moment.

‘We have run Pompey prudently over the years and are in a position of being debt free and not having to take EFL loans and other things out there available to clubs which puts you under financial handcuffs.

‘If you look at this year, we haven’t been able to kill anything to eat, we haven’t got enough food in regards to income.

‘We have been heavily reliant on Michael (Eisner) and the board and, as we come out of the pandemic, I am sure that will continue to be the case this year.

‘However, we are still ambitious and want to have a real chance of our ultimate aim – which is getting out of this division.’

