Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marlon Pack made 37 league starts for Pompey last season, scored three goals and registered nine assists

Marlon Pack has shown he hasn’t lost his touch over the close season - thanks to Manchester City!

The Blues skipper is currently on holiday with his young family in Abu Dhabi as he takes a well-earned break after steering the Blues to the League One title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six weeks have nearly passed since the 33-year-old held aloft the championship trophy in front of a buoyant Fratton Park crowd on Saturday, April 20. A trip to Las Vegas has also been enjoyed by the Pompey midfielder and his Fratton Park team-mates as their title celebrations continued Stateside.

Yet Pack clearly hasn’t let his time off or partying affect his footie skills as his visit to the Manchester City Challenge in the UAE demonstrates (see here). The state-of-the art venue is described as ‘the ultimate gamified club experience’ that allows you to ‘immerse yourself in everything football and Man City at this unique Abu Dhabi destination’. It also invites visitors to ‘engage in competitive challenges against your favourite football stars and embark on an experience crafted for fans of all ages.’

Well, as a professional footballer with an established career behind him, Pack clearly has an advantage on those who take part in the challenges on offer at the City experience. He might even have been forgiven for wanting to say well clear as enjoys his extended time off.

Yet the Blues hero ‘couldn’t resist’ putting his skills to the test as he kept himself sharp by taking part in a series of challenges on offer. As revealed via his instagram account, one included a passing drill that also tests your peripheral vision. Another saw him expertly convert a penalty - a skill which will come in handy if Colby Bishop isn’t available for spot-kick duties for any reason next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, Pack is yet to commit to another season at Fratton Park as his contract draws to a close next month. The Blues have offered to extend his stay to a third season after revealing a contract has been tabled. Yet with the midfielder enjoying plenty of the off season abroad, no announcement has been made on that front.