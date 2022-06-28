And he’s convinced the ex-Bristol City team-mates can forge the midfield partnership to drive the Blues to promotion success.

Pack was in the Robins side when a 16-year-old Morrell was handed his first-team debut in October 2013.

The playing colleagues have remained in touch, despite their careers subsequently taking different pathways away from Ashton Gate.

And the 31-year-old is relishing once again striking up a relationship with a player he believes he can thrive alongside.

Pack told The News: ‘I spoke to Joe a few times about moving to Pompey, I’ve got on well with him since Bristol City.

‘That wasn’t a turning point, nobody needed to sell Pompey to me, the conversation was more to know the workings of the club on the day-to-day stuff.

Marlon Pack was a team-mate of Joe Morrell at Bristol City and picked his brains ahead of a Pompey switch. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Even though on the presentation, Danny and Nicky tried to make it look like a sunny day in Marbella!

‘I feel Joe and myself can also make a decent partnership in midfield. He made his Bristol City debut at 16 and I played at centre midfield in that game.

‘I actually played with him a few times and trained with him as well, even though obviously it didn’t really work out for him there.

‘Time will tell. I have trained with Louis (Thompson) a few times now, Ryan Tunnicliffe as welI, I don't know what’s going to happen in regards to positions and formations, there seems to be a good balance of different options.

‘If it goes the way of me and Joe, he would probably be in advanced spaces, getting into good pockets, receiving the ball from the back four.

‘You have to find Joe in good areas so he can give those forward players the platform to deliver and build attacks.

‘Whereas I like to get on the ball, keep things ticking. I feel I’m good in possession, with a decent range of passing that can unlock a defence or break lines.

‘I’m aggressive, good in the air, an organiser. There are a lot of variables to my game which I believe I can offer a club.’

Of Morrell’s six appearances for Bristol City after coming through the ranks, four of them came when Pack was in the side.

He featured 39 times for Pompey last season following his switch from Luton, catching the eye with energetic midfield displays during a 10th-placed finish for Danny Cowley’s side.

Although the Wales international will miss around four matches during the Qatar World Cup finals, which start in November.

Pack added: ‘Predominantly, I regard myself as a number six and I’d say that’s what I have been brought in to do.

‘I’m that holding midfielder who shores the team up at times and gives us a good base to attack and defend.’

