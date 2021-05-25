The Purbrook Park School alum broke into the Chelsea first team in 2019 and has also been capped by England.

The Portsmouth-born footballer has had another successful season in the Premier League and has played a key role in Chelsea’s run to the final of the Champions League.

He has been named as part of the 33-man provisional England squad for this summer’s Euros.

Here is all you need to know about Mason Mount ahead of the announcement.

Where was he born?

Mason was born in Portsmouth, the son of Tony Mount – a former non-league player and manager of Havant Town.

He attended Purbrook Park school in Waterlooville.

As a youngster he took part in training sessions at Farlington Marshes with his dad, later being joined by another future Premier League star in James Ward-Prowse.

How old is he?

He was born in January 1999 – making him 22 years old.

Which teams has he played for?

As a young boy he trained with both Chelsea and Pompey but ended up joining Chelsea’s academy at the age of six – having being spotted when making his debut for Boarhunt – a local youth side coached by two-time Pompey promotion-winning right-back John McLaughlin.

He has remained with Chelsea throughout his career, signing his first professional contract with them aged 17.

In the 2017/18 season he had a loan spell with Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie.

He spent the 2018/19 season with Derby County in the Championship.

Since the start of the 2019/20 season he has been a mainstay in the Chelsea squad.

Has he ever played for Portsmouth?

No, despite being a boyhood Pompey fan – he has been with Chelsea since the age of six.

In the past he has spoken of his dream of playing at Fratton Park.

However he has yet to have a chance to fulfill that dream – as he has yet to face Portsmouth.

Has Mason Mount been called up to the England squad?

Gareth Southgate has been named in the provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020.

The squad will be trimmed down to 26 men on June 1.

Mason Mount has been a regular fixture in England team since making his debut in 2019.

He also represented the Three lions at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels before being called up to the senior squad.

Mason started all three of England’s World Cup qualifiers in March 2021, scoring against Albania and getting an assist again San Marino.

