The 28-year-old has made the drop to Championship side QPR, in a deal which will see him remain at Loftus Road for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite playing a key role in Bournemouth’s return to the Premier League last term, game time has come at a premium for the Jamaica international in the top flight this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, Lowe has made just two appearances off the bench in the league for the Cherries, opening the door to a January exit.

The forward had been linked with Sunderland and Norwich before making his latest career switch to the Rs.

The ex-Wigan man came through the ranks in west London before being released aged 14, during the same period of Raheem Sterling’s emergence in the academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lowe has pinpointed his history with QPR as a key reason why he returned 14-years later in a bid to help their promotion push.

He told the official club website: ‘I am really pleased that we managed to get this done early in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamal Lowe has joined QPR.

‘I can’t wait to get on the pitch, train with the boys tomorrow and hopefully get into the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘For me, this is about getting out and playing good football, not only to show what I can do but adding to the team.

‘I was here when I was 14 but it didn’t transpire too well because Raheem Sterling was playing in a similar position and was two years younger than me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That closed my pathway here but hopefully we’ve gone full circle now and we can do something special. It feels good to be back and to try and do something here that I thought I was going to do many years ago.’

The forward’s rise through English football has been well documented, after being scouted while as a PE teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe starred for Pompey during his two-and-a-half-year stay on the south coast, which saw him net 30 times in 119 outings for the Blues.

Despite his impressive rise to the Premier League, the former Fratton favourite revealed the challenges he’s still overcoming as he continues his outstanding career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘I have got that fire in me.

‘I feel I have had to prove my worth my whole career. Coming from non-league you always have a bit of an inferiority complex about you. I have constantly got to prove I am capable at that level.

Advertisement Hide Ad