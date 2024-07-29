Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fratton Park is to be transformed into ‘one of the top venues in Portsmouth’.

That’s the message from Andy Cullen, who is convinced the latest infrastructure overhaul will drive improved revenue streams for the Championship club.

A significant six-figure investment has been ploughed into redeveloping the Victory Lounge and adjacent fanzone this summer ahead of the Blues’ Championship return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All work is expected to be completed by September, with a marginal impact on supporters attending home fixtures in the meantime.

Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge is currently being renovated and is expected to be completed by the end of August. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

And Pompey’s chief executive insists it is essential as Fratton Park’s £13m redevelopment continues.

Cullen told The News: ‘We will be one of the top venues in Portsmouth to hold meetings and events - and I am hugely excited by that.

‘We want to make Fratton Park work 365 days a year, as opposed to the 25 match-days and a few other small events. This is what you must do as a football club now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You cannot just rely on ticketing revenue, while most rely on broadcasting revenue. Of course we’ll be increasing broadcasting revenues this year, but we have to look at the underlying areas we can manage and control, regardless of fortunes on the field.

‘Michael (Eisner) has had an input into the design and he is very, very committed in improving every aspect of the stadium where he can, as we have continued to see.

‘Work has started in the Victory Lounge and we are well under way. It will be a massive, massive change from what people have seen before.

‘You will see much, much improved decor, including the flooring and the ceiling, there’ll be new furniture and the toilets have been refurbished completely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A lot of the old blue fire exit doors have been replaced by bi-fold doors which, on non-match days, will give access directly out onto the concourse into the fanzone, which means we can open those areas up for bigger functions and events.

‘There will be an improved bar area, a big screen on one of the walls which will be of huge benefit to conference and meeting organisers, in addition to part of match-days. It will also have a new AV (sound) system in place, which is really, really important if you’re going to market it to event organisers.

‘We have a business plan in place which will look to deliver all sorts of different events, including sit-down dinners, parties, big meetings, conferences and events. We can still divide the Victory and Warrior rooms too, or open them up into one big room.

‘As for the fanzone, we’ve already had the delivery of four new containers, which will improve and increase the number of catering offerings and club merchandise options. There will also be a booth for the DJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We have the containers in place, now we need to fit them out. That will be in September, we want to get the inside done first.’

Pompey had requested their first Championship match be held away from Fratton Park to allow additional time for ongoing summer improvements.

It means their season begins with a trip to Elland Road on August 10, with the first home fixture in the Carabao Cup against Millwall on August 13.

Cullen added: ‘The Victory Lounge will be completed by the end of August, if not sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It won’t be open for Millwall, but our plan is to get part of it open for supporters against Luton (August 17), which is our first league match at home.

‘The fanzone will be operational from the Millwall game and then completed by the end of September.