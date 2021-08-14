'Masterclass from Tunnicliffe... Pompey going up' - How Portsmouth fans reacted to 2-0 win against Crewe

John Marquis handed Pompey a 48th-minute lead. Picture: Jason Brown.

They left PO4 mightily impressed as Danny Cowley’s side ran out comfortable winners against the Railwaymen.

Second-half goals from John Marquis and Marcus Harness handed the Blues their second win of the season – efforts that propelled Pompey to joint top of the table.

Early days, we know, but why spoil the good mood emerging from Fratton Park.

Here’s what fans on social media had to say about today’s victory…

@mark11s: Masterclass from Tunnicliffe today. Ran all over the place, tenacious in the tackle, ran into space, 2 assists. Not seen a CM play like that in far too long #Pompey

@Jamesr02_: Come on lads, best start to the season we’ve had in ages.

@johnhorneartist: Yesssssss get in there, a brilliant win Pompey & by 2 goals to 0, fantastic Lads. You’ve done us fans so proud, you truly have. Up the brilliant Blues.

@daveydwyer: What's that, a scum loss, a #pompey win and Ipswich Town lose to a late pen?? Welcome back football!

Carlsberg don't to Saturdays...…

@stevebone1: Pompey 2nd in the table after beating Crewe 2-0. Only 44 games to go.

@Kayla_McTear: Brilliant second half boys. Very nice start so far 3 points in the bag.

@The_Steak_Bake: 2 Games, 2 Wins, 2 Clean Sheets - A good start to the season from #Pompey!

@TheChief657: We were very good, Crewe were very poor and the new signings all looked solid. Its good to be back #Pompey

@Billypiscopo: So both us and Sunderland complained about the transfer window and how the squad looks but top 2 for each side, I’ll take that #Pompey #SAFC