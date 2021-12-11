Match report: Portsmouth 2-0 Morecambe - Former Burton and Tottenham figures give Blues edge against the Shrimps

The hosts were fast out the block and immediately made their intentions clear to the opposition. Ronan Curtis, George Hirst, and Marcus Harness all tested the water before the latter broke the deadlock shortly after.

Curtis delivered a perfect cross-field ball to Hirst who controlled well, sat Kyle Letheren down, and fired towards an all-but empty net before Scott Wootton flicked his effort onto the bar. The ball then rebounded to Miguel Azeez who was thwarted from two yards out by the post and another clearance.

The goal looked to evaded the hosts until Harness stormed into the box and slammed home.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the opener, Pompey rarely tested the Shrimps’ ‘keeper as Stephen Robinson’s side looked more comfortable defensively.

And the desire for a second Blues goal was growing as Connor Ogilvie produced a goal-saving tackle to prevent Cole Stockton from firing towards Gavin Bazunu with the marksman cocked.

The second half started in similar fashion to the close of the first – with the visitors probing.

Alfie McCalmont provided a moment of panic for the hosts when his wonderfully delivered free-kick was unsuccessfully cleared by Blues defenders, before Hirst of all people managed to divert the danger.

Marcus Harness opened the scoring against Morecambe. Picture: Stephen Flynn/ProSportsImages

The 21-year-old Shrimps midfielder was at the heart of the visitors attacks, and he came close to levelling when his dragged shot had left Bazunu rooted but was deflected just wide.

Danny Cowley’s side struggled to find their groove after the interval, with their best chance falling to Azeez who ballooned the ball over the bar after catching it on the way up from the edge of the box.

But they did eventually put the game to bed with 13 minutes remaining, albeit against the run of play, when Connor Ogilvie rose highest at a corner and powering low into the net – sealing Pompey’s first headed league goal of the season.

However, thoughts of the game being over would be wrong as Morecambe showed signs of life. The only thing preventing their first and a nervy ending was the brilliance of Bazunu as the 19-year-old produced an outstanding diving save to his left to tip Adam Phillips’ rocket from 25-yards onto the bar.

With victory, Pompey close the gap to the play-off places to just one point.