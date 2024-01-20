Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Transfer envy is starting to creep into the mindsets of the Fratton faithful.

As some of Pompey's rivals make so-called statements of intent this January while they wait patiently for the Blues to show their transfer business hand, covetous looks are being cast in the direction of Derby, Charlton and Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three made significant progress in their recruitment drives this week, with Derby - who sit a point behind the Blues in the table with a game in hand - closing in on a reported £400,000 deal for Addicks player Corey Blackett-Taylor. He's a player many would have loved to have seen at Fratton Park.

Oxford have given their promotion hopes a healthy boost by landing Cheltenham frontman Will Goodwin for a hefty fee, also believed to be around the £400,000 mark. Meanwhile, Charlton boss Michael Appleton has shown he means business after landing Championship duo Freddie Ladapo (on loan from Ipswich) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (permanent deal from Huddersfield) - shortly after completing moves for Conor Coventry and Macaulay Gillesphey.

That impressive business comes amid a Pompey background that has seen goalkeeper Matt Macey added to the Blues' ranks to provide competition to No1 Will Norris and former triallist Josh Martin handed an extension to his previous short-term agreement.

For many, that is not enough to satisfy their transfer cravings, especially when the current League One leaders are suffering a worrying dip in form and require reinforcements in defence and midfield following season-ending injuries picked up by Regan Poole and Alex Robertson. Pompey's options on the flanks is also a legitimate concern, with Gavin Whyte and Anthony Scully yet to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's no doubt, Blues sporting director Rich Hughes has everything in hand as he waits for the right opportunity to emerge. Both he and John Mousinho have already provided insight into the complexities of this window.

But with patience wearing thin for sections of the fan base, many are urging the Blues to make their moves before it's too late while looking on enviously with what others are doing.

‘If #derby get Blackett Taylor, that’s a massive missed opportunity for #pompey. It’s great getting players who might come good and sell on but we need proven players right now,’ wrote @mrmatthews8888 on X, formerly Twitter. @markjroser73 agreed as he said: ‘If Derby get Blackett Taylor that could be them promoted tbh. Why don't #pompey ever go in for players that all fans can see their quality, all fans cry out for someone with out n out pace he has also destroyed us on a few occasions Need players in ASAP sod this clever approach!!’ Meanwhile, @daniel_son79 added: ‘Blackett-Taylor arguably the best winger in League One but #Pompey not interested. Utterly bizarre. Blind faith in Scully & Whyte it seems’.

Continuing the theme, @JackDavis10 commented: ‘Blackett-Taylor has the profile we have been cruising out for in what seems like forever, feels like he is achievable to get this window but yet we are not in the hunt #Pompey’, while @RJWilkins_ chipped in by saying: ‘Keep the faith. Trust the process. Believe me I want to, as many do, but it is getting increasingly harder to do so year on year when you see other teams actively going for it in crucial moments of the season and we seem happy to take a back seat #pompey.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@FRATTON1898 shared his verdicct by writing: ‘Either we’ve got some magical transfer deals pending OR we’ve royally fooked this season up again!’. @kevypiow commented: ‘Slowly losing faith in promotion this season, his transfer window is going to be worse than expected….would love to be wrong but just not going to happen!’ @KeithyhallKeith stated: ‘The Eisners’ business plan is to get cheap young players with view of selling them on in a few years for big profit ….where as for us fans first and foremost we want success, that’s why there is so much frustration because we have ourself in a good position to push on ! #pompey’. Meanwhile, @Dan23934245 simply wrote: ‘20 days in the window and still nothing….’.