Matt Ritchie handed Portsmouth chance as John Mousinho rips up squad against Sunderland
The veteran midfielder joins Sammy Silvera in John Mousinho’s side this afternoon, with Paddy Lane and Elias Sorensen dropping out and named among the substitutes.
Meanwhile, following a busy transfer window which saw 15 signings, newcomers Nicolas Schmid, Ibane Bowat, Freddie Potts and Mark O’Mahony are all included in the match-day squad for the first time.
They are among a new-look bench which also contains Kusini Yengi and teenager midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara.
Those omitted from the squad for Sunderland’s visit include Jordan Archer, Ben Stevenson, Owen Moxon, Terry Devlin and Harry Clout.
There is also no room for Tom Lowery, despite having recovered from a hamstring concern, while Conor Shaughnessy is out with a calf issue.
That leaves Jordan Williams and Ryley Tower as the makeshift centre-half partnership, with deadline day recruit Bowat providing back up from the bench.
Pompey: Norris, Swanson, Williams, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Dozzell, Ritchie, Lang, Silvera, Saydee.
Subs: Schmid, Bowat, Potts, Kamara, Blair, Lane, Yengi, O’Mahony, Sorensen.
