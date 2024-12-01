Matt Ritchie has targeted bringing the attacking returns to make a difference to Pompey’s Championship hopes.

And the Gosport lad is adamant his veteran status doesn’t impact that ambition, after firing in his maiden Blues goal.

It was an afternoon to savour for Ritchie, as he enjoyed a moment he’d dreamed of by bagging the opener in the 2-2 draw against Swansea.

Ritchie never bagged a senior goal in 10 appearances, after graduating into the first team as a youngster.

Thirteen years on from his 2011 departure the moment arrived in Wales, as the 35-year-old converted Josh Murphy’s cross in the 25th minute.

Ritchie joked the close-range finish wasn’t the goal he’d played over his head, when coming through the academy ranks as a youngster.

He gave the credit to the electric Murphy for the goal - and is now after more of the same moving forward.

Ritchie’s form is accelerating after a quiet opening, with the Newcastle United arrival out to bring goals and assists he’s confident is still in his locker.

He said: ‘The goal didn’t look like that in my imagination and when I was growing up - a sliding tackle to put the ball in the net!

‘Of course I’m really pleased to score and it’s something I’ve always thought about.

‘But my overriding emotion is actually frustration at drawing the game when we were two goals up.

‘Yes, I think in in the final reckoning you have to think about Nico (Schmid), who has made some unbelievable stops and we go away thinking it was probably a fair result.

‘I can’t take any credit really other than to say I was in the right place at the right time - and probably where I should’ve been. I managed to slide it into the back of the net, so it’s pleasing.

‘Goals and assists have absolutely always been a huge driver for me. Earlier in my career numbers were always everything - and it’s probably the case even more so now.

‘Just because I’m 35 now and not 25, it makes no difference to me. I want to continue to hit good numbers and my hunger and desire to do that is still very strong.’