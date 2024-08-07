The 34-year-old Blues academy product has returned to the club on a free transfer following his Newcastle departure, signing a two-year deal at Fratton Park.

It’s a signing that has pleased an awful lot of people at PO4 - from the head coach, to the player himself and, of course, the Fratton faithful.

But what exactly can Pompey expect from the player at this late stage of his career and where will he fit into John Mousinho plans?

Well, thanks to @SonStats - a PFSA Level 2 technical scout and performance analyst, plus an avid Pompey fan - we’ve been given a clearer indication.

Here’s his analysis of what Ritchie will have to offer following confirmation of his emotional homecoming.

1 . Matt Ritchie has joined Pompey on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal at Fratton Park Matt Ritchie has joined Pompey on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal at Fratton Park | Portsmouth FC Photo Sales

2 . General information Full name: Matthew Thomas Ritchie. Age: 34 (10/09/1989). Height: 5'8" (1.72m). Weight: 76kg (167lbs). Preferred foot: Left. Natural position: Right winger (can also play as a left winger and left wing-back). | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Strengths 1. Strong defensive discipline and work rate (concentration, anticipation, positioning); 2. Pressing intelligence (curving his run, timing of when to press); 3. Crossing and set-pieces; 4. Technique; 5. Strong levels of fitness; 6. Passing vision; 7. Affinity towards the club. | Getty Images Photo Sales