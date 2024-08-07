Matt Ritchie: What Portsmouth fans can expect from former Newcastle favourite and how he'll fit into John Mousinho's plans

By Mark McMahon
Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 14:31 BST

Pompey announced Matt Ritchie as their ninth signing of the transfer window on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Blues academy product has returned to the club on a free transfer following his Newcastle departure, signing a two-year deal at Fratton Park.

It’s a signing that has pleased an awful lot of people at PO4 - from the head coach, to the player himself and, of course, the Fratton faithful.

But what exactly can Pompey expect from the player at this late stage of his career and where will he fit into John Mousinho plans?

Well, thanks to @SonStats - a PFSA Level 2 technical scout and performance analyst, plus an avid Pompey fan - we’ve been given a clearer indication.

Here’s his analysis of what Ritchie will have to offer following confirmation of his emotional homecoming.

Matt Ritchie has joined Pompey on a free transfer, signing a two-year deal at Fratton Park

Full name: Matthew Thomas Ritchie. Age: 34 (10/09/1989). Height: 5'8" (1.72m). Weight: 76kg (167lbs). Preferred foot: Left. Natural position: Right winger (can also play as a left winger and left wing-back).

1. Strong defensive discipline and work rate (concentration, anticipation, positioning); 2. Pressing intelligence (curving his run, timing of when to press); 3. Crossing and set-pieces; 4. Technique; 5. Strong levels of fitness; 6. Passing vision; 7. Affinity towards the club.

1. Lack of minutes during previous seasons, so may take time to gain sufficient levels of match sharpness. 2. May not have as much acceleration and pace for a winger despite high levels of fitness, which could make us less of a threat on the transition if/when starting games.

