Maybe Portsmouth fans should think about player abuse after Sean Raggett's player of the season award

Maybe the treatment given to the likes of player of the season Sean Raggett during his first season with us - and former player of the year Christian Burgess (among others) before him - are good reasons to stop and think before dishing out abuse to players in future.

Whether it's Bass or a new keeper next season can we not make comparisons to Bazunu next season. #pompey

A massive well done to the Pompey stewarding team at Fratton Park yesterday! Dealt with the lad brilliantly once they realised what the situation was.

Andy @acredman and I are doing a lot of press today. Both for the club and the local groups. We promised fan communication, we are following thru. Feels great to be back over. Remember we are pompey family. As a club we are absolutely on an upward trajectory. #coalesong #pup

Congratulations to @SeanRaggett on getting the #Pompey player of the season award. Sam was interested in doing a runner with the trophy but didn't think he had the pace.

Took my boy to his first #pompey game today. Never felt so nervous about a dead rubber of a game. Went about as well as I could’ve ever hoped. Thanks for the weather, and winning, and Pompey fan for life rather than the glory. PUP

I think Pompey could really go places next season, with Crackers fit and firing. Play up, Pompey ! #SignTheCracker

Jacobs and Morrell make football look easy #Pompey

The end of the season is player of the season time, but I'd give it to the groundmen, they done an incredible job, end of the season and pitch looks as if the new season is about to kick-Off!!! Give them a medal #pompey