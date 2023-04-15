'Mediocre, lacking in quality and passion. Bottle jobs' - the Portsmouth verdict after Blues rescue point at Shrewsbury

Here’s what they’ve been saying on Twitter after Marlon Pack’s 82nd-minute goal rescued them a point against Salop as hopes of the play-offs once again received a kicking.

@gregpfc: Pompey where they deserve to be. Mediocre, lacking in quality and passion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@TheBenBishop: It cannot take us to go a goal down to suddenly decide to play.... We are so slow, we lack leaders (look at our captain ), we have no quality... It's depressing.

@jackfurlongg: Don’t deserve to be in the play-offs, simple as that.

@PeanutPompey: Pompey can't beat Morecombe or MK Dons or Shrewsbury.… there is not enough urgency or effort in our play, its draw after draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just not good enough for the playoffs. Tear the team up & let's have another transition season. Ground hog day for the blues fans.

@LukeEllisPUP: Another HUGE missed opportunity today. Pathetic!

Pompey head coach John Mousinho

@benboylin: All the teams around us dropped points. And we still couldn’t capitalise. League one for the foreseeable unfortunately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@GlynTookey: Pompey average team rookie coach. No hope. Never look like scoring. 1 goal at best, where is this attacking football JM promised. Its depressing supporting PFC.

@capfc11: That was a painful watch again!!

Seriously need to change the way we play next season and hopefully with players going and new ones coming in we can get the right ones and make us a more attacking threat!!

A very lacklustre and below par performance again from this lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@GrahamMB1984: If Eisners don’t seriously invest nothing will change next season. Abysmal team devoid of any quality bar a couple of players.

@joerobbs: Probably the most unlikeable team I can remember, and we have had some seriously bad teams.

The Eisners have one more season to prove they want this club to succeed, otherwise I’m done with them.

bericszn: We could not have asked for a more favourable run in and it’s over with 4 games left. Let us down every single season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Iain_Macdonald7: Anyone who thinks we’re good enough to be a top 6 side needs to look at Ipswich and Barnsley scores. Ipswich put 6 past a team who we couldn’t beat once this season & Barnsley put 5 past a team we put 1 against a few weeks ago. We deserve to be a mid-table side.

@braddersjw: Glad most of these so called footballers aren’t here next season, good riddance. Complete joke, yet another “rebuild season” I guess.