Meet the only part of Fratton Park which cannot be redesigned - but Portsmouth have a cunning plan
Specks Lane is recognised as a Public Art wall by Portsmouth City Council
The £12m renovation project is almost complete - yet one part of Fratton Park remains out of bounds for ground improvements.
Namely the iconic Specks Lane street art.
The Milton End is scheduled to be finished in January, signalling the end of the initial two-and-a-half year redevelopment programme.
However, despite the stand’s reconstruction, which will bring Fratton’s capacity back to almost 21,000, the graffiti which adorns its outside wall along Specks Lane is staying.
Designated a Public Art wall by Portsmouth City Council, the Blues have been unsuccessful in attempts to recategorize the area to fit in with the stadium’s new-look.
Although an upbeat Andy Cullen believes a compromise can be made.
Pompey’s chief executive told The News: ‘The back of the Milton End is a Public Art wall in Portsmouth, it’s one of a number of dedicated Public Art areas.
‘In the summer, we actually put some new boards up when we were carrying out the construction work. We finished those at 6pm - and by 9am the next day they had been brushed and decorated.
‘It’s one of the areas where perhaps there might be some creative solutions to work with the artists there to create something special, perhaps Pompey or football themed.
‘That’s a discussion with the council which we have ongoing. It’s very difficult, though, once something has been dedicated as a Public Art wall, people will continue to use it as such.
‘So unless we have somebody standing outside 24 hours a day, it’s hard!
‘We’ve discussed the situation as an executive team, we’ve discussed it with the owners, and we have discussed it with the architects - and they are all resigned to it remaining.’
Certainly Pompey are encouraged by the possibility of introducing football-themed street art in some parts of Specks Lane.
And they are continuing to explore its potential.
Cullen added: ‘There are some very, very good graffiti boards throughout Portsmouth as well, in terms of murals and things that have been done, so that’s maybe an area we can possibly work on to create an area of creativity.
‘I am sure people who use dedicated Public Art walls say there’s an art to what they are doing as well - and that could be a great way forward.’