Mental & wellness coach, telecoms sales and Puma ambassador: whatever happened to Portsmouth title-winning heroes of 2017?

2. Liam O'Brien

The shot-stopper came through the ranks at Pompey but was released by the Blues in 2010. He returned to PO4 in 2016 as back up to David Forde but only made three appearances - all of which came in the EFL Trophy. Following Pompey’s promotion he was released in 2017 and joined Coventry making 19 appearances in two seasons. He is currently at Stratford Town in the Southern League.

Photo: Joe Pepler