Mental & wellness coach, telecoms sales and Puma ambassador: whatever happened to Portsmouth title-winning heroes of 2017?

Paul Cook’s men were in the midst of a flying finish to their League Two season, which would produce 10 wins and a draw from 12 games – culminating in their unforgettable final-day title win.
But where are the heroes of 2017 today? Their careers have taken very varied paths, but we’ve done our homework to unearth the whereabouts of every player who was named in a squad during that amazing sequence of successes.
1. David Forde
The tough Irish man played a pivotal role in Pompey’s promotion success in League Two during the 2016-17 season. Arriving on loan from Millwall, he went on to play 47 times for Paul Cook’s side, asserting his dominance between the sticks as well as in the dressing room. He would later be released by Millwall and went on to play for Cambridge before retiring in 2019. Not a mental and wellness coach for Republic of Ireland international set-up
Photo: Joe Pepler
2. Liam O'Brien
The shot-stopper came through the ranks at Pompey but was released by the Blues in 2010. He returned to PO4 in 2016 as back up to David Forde but only made three appearances - all of which came in the EFL Trophy. Following Pompey’s promotion he was released in 2017 and joined Coventry making 19 appearances in two seasons. He is currently at Stratford Town in the Southern League.
Photo: Joe Pepler
3. Tom Davies
The 29-year-old spent one season on the south coast making 17 appearances, which included helping Paul Cook’s side to promotion in 2017. He failed to be a part of Kenny Jacett’s plans and would make a deadline day move to Coventry before going on to play for Bristol Rovers, Barrow and now Tranmere.
Photo: Joe Pepler
4. Enda Stevens
Stevens was a key part of Pompey’s success under Paul Cook. The Republic of Ireland international was awarded Pompey’s player of the season award in 2017 at the end of the title-winning campaign, but would leave for free that summer and has since gone onto play Premier League football with Sheffield United - where he's just returned from injury.
Photo: Joe Pepler