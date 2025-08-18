Different generations of supporters will regard George Ley, Kevin Dillon and Alan McLoughlin as the Blues’ penalty kings, yet, over the last 25 years, others have also been deadly from spot-kicks.
Bishop has netted 18 of his 23 taken so far, Yakubu scored all eight of his penalties, Matt Taylor grabbed an iconic one at Wigan and Gareth Evans scored in a League Two promotion-winning clash at Notts County – and then against Cheltenham to claim the title.
So here are Pompey’s top 15 most successful penalty takers since 2000, in ascending order...
(All statistics are taken from transfermarkt, not including penalty shoot-outs, with the qualification being a minimum of four spot-kicks each)