Merson, Bishop, Yakubu, Evans: Portsmouth's top-15 most successful penalty takers since 2000 ranked

By Neil Allen

Published 18th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2025, 17:45 BST
Colby Bishop may have drawn a blank against Norwich on Saturday – yet has still enjoyed plenty of success from the spot for Pompey over the years.

Different generations of supporters will regard George Ley, Kevin Dillon and Alan McLoughlin as the Blues’ penalty kings, yet, over the last 25 years, others have also been deadly from spot-kicks.

Bishop has netted 18 of his 23 taken so far, Yakubu scored all eight of his penalties, Matt Taylor grabbed an iconic one at Wigan and Gareth Evans scored in a League Two promotion-winning clash at Notts County – and then against Cheltenham to claim the title.

So here are Pompey’s top 15 most successful penalty takers since 2000, in ascending order...

(All statistics are taken from transfermarkt, not including penalty shoot-outs, with the qualification being a minimum of four spot-kicks each)

Paul Merson claims his first Pompey goal from the spot against Watford. Picture: Steve Reid

Paul Merson claims his first Pompey goal from the spot against Watford. Picture: Steve Reid Photo: Steve Reid

Four penalties. Two scored and two missed.

2. Jermain Defoe - 50 per cent success rate

Four penalties. Two scored and two missed. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Four penalties. Two scored and two missed.

3. Prince Boateng - 50 per cent success rate

Four penalties. Two scored and two missed. Photo: Clive Rose

Five penalties. Three scored and two missed.

4. John Marquis - 60 per cent success rate

Five penalties. Three scored and two missed. Photo: Simon Davies

