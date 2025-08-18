Different generations of supporters will regard George Ley, Kevin Dillon and Alan McLoughlin as the Blues’ penalty kings, yet, over the last 25 years, others have also been deadly from spot-kicks.

Bishop has netted 18 of his 23 taken so far, Yakubu scored all eight of his penalties, Matt Taylor grabbed an iconic one at Wigan and Gareth Evans scored in a League Two promotion-winning clash at Notts County – and then against Cheltenham to claim the title.

So here are Pompey’s top 15 most successful penalty takers since 2000, in ascending order...

(All statistics are taken from transfermarkt, not including penalty shoot-outs, with the qualification being a minimum of four spot-kicks each)

1 . Paul Merson claims his first Pompey goal from the spot against Watford. Paul Merson claims his first Pompey goal from the spot against Watford. Picture: Steve Reid Photo: Steve Reid Photo Sales

2 . Jermain Defoe - 50 per cent success rate Four penalties. Two scored and two missed. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

3 . Prince Boateng - 50 per cent success rate Four penalties. Two scored and two missed. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

4 . John Marquis - 60 per cent success rate Five penalties. Three scored and two missed. Photo: Simon Davies Photo Sales