Michael Jacobs has admitted Ipswich's interest in taking him to Portman Road. Picture: Joe Pepler

Yet the 29-year-old insists he wants to remain at Fratton Park – as long as Danny Cowley wishes to keep him.

The News last month revealed how Ipswich boss Paul Cook was given permission by the Blues to speak to Jacobs.

Cook was Jacobs’ boss at Wigan, winning the League One title together in 2017-18, and is keen for the pair to be reunited at Portman Road.

More than four weeks on, the winger is still at Pompey – and on Saturday made his injury comeback at Luton after three-and-a-half months out.

Now Jacobs is eyeing his footballing future.

He told The News: ‘To be fair, because I didn’t play a lot last year it was obviously surprising (Ipswich’s interest).

‘There were talks at the time, but that happens in football.

‘I am still contracted to this football club. Last year was frustrating in terms of me personally and I don’t think people have seen the best of me yet.

‘I don’t really know what’s happening, to be honest. It’s pre-season, it materialised, talks happened, and obviously I was still coming back from injury at the time.

‘I want to stay here and produce a performance that I know I can throughout the season, should I be wanted.

‘Look at my age and last year, it’s one of those things, I’ve got a good relationship with the manager (Cowley) and the staff here and we had a good honest chat.

‘They (Ipswich) are in the same division and I know the manager down there. I think it’s one of those things that if it was going to materialise, then it would probably have been done by now.

‘I’ve not heard from Ipswich recently, not since I’ve come back for pre-season.

‘It was put a bit on the back burner and nothing really was spoken for a while, they also have different targets. I don’t really know (what’s going on) to be honest, it’s a difficult one.

‘But I’m a Pompey player and it’s obviously up to me to make sure that I am producing the best version of me here.’

After signing for Pompey in September 2020, Jacobs suffered an injury-hit maiden campaign.

He made 22 appearances, of which 13 were starts – while missed 27 fixtures through injury.

He added: ‘The old manager brought me down here and I’m honoured to play, it’s a massive football club. As long as I am wanted I will stay here and do as well as I can.

‘If the decision comes and he speaks to me and says “Look, we don’t need you any more” and that’s that, then I will move on elsewhere.

‘We’ve had those conversations and he obviously wants me to get as fit as I can and make sure I am the best I can be.

‘If that's what he says then I have to listen to him because he is my manager at the end of the day.’

