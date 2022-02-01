Michael Jacobs' message over lack of Portsmouth playing time as former Wolves and Derby County man decides to stay put amid Doncaster and Wigan talk

The Pompey attacking talent once again showed he possesses the ability to offer the craft his side are lacking, as he hit his fourth goal of the season in the 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic.

The 30-year-old was restricted to another cameo appearance at Fratton Park, after being laid low by Covid in the build-up to last night’s game.

The clamour is intensifying for the former Wolves man to be given a run in the side, as Danny Cowley’s men struggle for creativity in the final third.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Jacobs bags his goal against Charlton. (Photo by Robin Jones)

With Jacobs staying put for the season after being linked with moves to Wigan and Doncaster this month, he believes he can offer help remedy Pompey’s attacking issues.

He said: ‘I enjoy playing football here and I get on with the lads. It’s a place where I can achieve things.

‘I like it here, but at the same time I want to play and need to play.

‘It’s difficult. People have been doing quite well positionally.

‘The game is easier when you’re 1-0 or 2-0 down because you can come on and make an impact, but I obviously want to play.

‘Whenever I get the opportunity I want to do well and influence things. I just want to help out.

‘I enjoy it here and hopefully I can play a part between now and the end of the season.

‘When I go out I will always give my all no matter what the position or how long for.’

After a summer move to Ipswich Town collapsed Jacobs has found his playing time severely limited under Cowley, starting just a single league game.

The former Wolves and Derby man admitted that’s proved testing, but he didn’t want to leave Pompey this month to move to the sides he could’ve joined.

Jacobs will instead stay put and battle to convince his manager he warrants more time on the pitch than he’s received so far.

He added: ‘It’s a hard situation. If you go knocking down doors your time can become untenable.

‘For me, if there was something which was right for me and the club I would’ve gone see him (Cowley).

‘I would have said if I’m not part of the plans I’m happy to move on.

‘Maybe I’m just a stubborn so and so.

‘There’s been interest and there’s been things going on for the past six months, with people coming in here and there.

‘I’m old and experienced enough now to know if these things happen they happen, if they don’t they don’t.

‘I want to play in the biggest games possible. So yes, there has been some interest, I just don’t think it’s been right for me.