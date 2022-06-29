With inevitability, it was greeted enthusiastically by Pompey followers, who hold the 30-year-old in high regard following two seasons on the south coast.

Jacobs arguably produced his best displays for the club during the second half of last season, when finally presented with regular first-team football under Danny Cowley.

Nonetheless, despite nine goals in 54 games during an injury-hampered stay, he insists performance levels have yet to match previous successful spells at Wigan, Wolves and Derby.

Jacobs told The News: ‘I wouldn’t say I was at my best during the second half of last season – I would say it was a better version than probably a lot of Pompey fans have seen of me.

‘After Christmas I had a point to prove and wanted to get back to the levels I produced prior to coming down here.

‘You’d probably see that if given 10-15 starts on a regular basis, playing week in, week out with peak fitness levels and being able to build up that consistency of performance.

Michael Jacobs believes Pompey fans have still to see the best of him, despite some impressive displays in two years at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Hopefully if I can get a decent pre-season under my belt and a good run of games I will show that this season.

‘I’ve done all right down here, but I just don’t think I’ve ever played at the consistency levels I can.

‘I’ve played regular football at other football clubs and that’s when your numbers start to get really high, when your performance level starts to get really high.

‘If you look at my two years down here, I probably haven’t strung 10 games together in a row – and that really affects you. You drop out for a few weeks, then have to build your fitness back up, then come in for a couple and then miss a couple.

‘That’s where I have really struggled. When I have played for Pompey I’ve done all right, it’s just putting that level of performance together on a consistent basis to really show what I can do and help the team.

‘You always expect a high level from yourself. I do think I’ve played well in patches, but it would be nice to do it on a consistent basis and try to put together a season.’

Of course, while few can dispute Jacobs’ talent, his availability is rightly questioned.

Since arriving at Fratton Park in September 2020, he has twice torn medial knee ligaments, while contracted Covid on two separate occasions.

Jacobs added: ‘With every other club I’ve been at, I have been quite under the radar, no real issues or anything.

‘Since Pompey, I’ve had bad knee injuries, the thing with Ipswich, it has been a really stop-start, a strange period in terms of what has happened with me.

‘Hopefully this season people will talk about me for the right reasons, such as playing football, being fit and contributing.

‘Instead of this injury here, that illness there, and this transfer that didn’t go through.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron