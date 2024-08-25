Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey have demonstrated cold-eyed ruthlessness to brutally sever ties with a number of their League One title-winning side.

After all, football’s natural evolutionary process dictates there can be no sentimentality or lengthy pauses for hearty back-slapping and self-congratulations during tireless pursuit of success.

So it was with impeccable timing that Will Norris delivered an eye-catching reminder of his goalkeeping talents with a remarkable Riverside Stadium display.

Earlier in the summer, the Blues were exploring options to recruit a third-choice goalkeeper, turning to ex-Bournemouth youngster Cameron Plain as a Croatian tour stop-gap.

Will Norris produces a late stop as Pompey collect a hard-earned point at Middlesbrough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The experienced Jordan Archer was to supply first-team competition to Norris, albeit having forged a fresh career as a professional number two since his Millwall heyday five years ago.

Certainly the addition of another keeper appeared to be low down the list of priorities during a period in which there have been glaring shortages at centre-half and in central midfield, coupled with the unexpected loss of the prolific Colby Bishop.

Nonetheless, Nicolas Schmid’s arrival signals a change of plan, thereby ramping up the threat to the once undisputed number one rather than fulfilling the role of the reserve of a reserve.

John Mousinho ominously declared the Austrian newcomer as ‘probably at the peak of his career right now’. Critically, he has also landed at Fratton Park for a transfer fee.

As a previous regular in the Austrian Bundesliga, unquestionably the 27-year-old won’t be regarded as third choice for the Blues. Considering the financial outlay, he clearly also hasn’t ventured to England to serve as a back-up.

Schmid is here to play and, having witnessed the likes of Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty and Joe Morrell jettisoned at the end of their usefulness, Norris must acknowledge he has a fight on his hands.

Undoubtedly his displays have come under scrutiny at times in pre-season, noticeably in friendlies against Wycombe and Charlton when directly responsible for goals, while Norris’ distribution, usually such a strong suit to his game, has become a little erratic.

Immense credit then that the 31-year-old should, for the second week running, produce a wonderful goalkeeping performance, on this occasion earning the Blues a hard-earned point at Middlesbrough.

Following Saturday’s 2-2 draw, an honest Mousinho acknowledged the hosts should have won - and credited Norris as one of the reasons why they didn’t.

The under-pressure former Burnley man was a magnificent last line of defence during a true backs-to-the-wall display from a team which spent almost the entire second half trapped inside their own penalty area.

Leading through man of the match Christian Saydee’s first-half double, the Blues were subsequently penned deep into their opening third of the pitch, yet, to a man, responded with brave and highly-committed defending.

Norris himself drew blood after colliding with a post while attempting to keep out Matt Clarke’s 11th-minute goal, prompting the changing of his shirt, while later took a ball to his nether regions during another block.

Meanwhile, he raced off his line to save at the feet of Emmanuel Latte Lath in first-half stoppage time when the attacker found himself clean through on goal.

Yet Norris’ finest hour was late on when he acrobatically tipped Tommy Conway’s fierce drive over the bar when a goal appeared to be an absolute certainty.

Of course, moments later Conway did beat him, albeit from the penalty spot, after substitute Owen Moxon’s clumsy challenge as Middlesbrough finally secured the leveller they richly deserved.

In a defence missing the ill Conor Shaughnessy, along with Tom McIntyre and Regan Poole, right-back Jordan Williams was again pressed into a centre-half role, partnering Ryley Towler, yet thankfully they had the dependable Norris behind them.

In the week when Schmid arrived from BW Linz, there was also the unveiling of the PFA’s League One Team of the Year for 2023-24, consisting of Pompey quartet Marlon Pack, Bishop, Shaughnessy and, of course, Norris.

Voted by fellow professionals, it follows the goalkeeper’s inclusion in the EFL League One Team of the Year announced in April, recognising his excellence while playing every minute of the Blues’ title success.

Another timely reminder that Norris remains a fine talent and, as demonstrated at Middlesbrough, is definitely not ready to step aside just yet.