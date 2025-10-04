Middlesbrough toppled as Portsmouth inflict first defeat on Championship leaders

Minhyeok Yang was the hero as Pompey toppled Championship leaders Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spurs loanee grabbed the only goal of the game at Fratton Park to inflict a first league defeat of the season on Rob Edwards’ men.

Yang’s rasping first-half drive did the damage as John Mousinho’s side men signed off for the international break with a huge win at a joyous Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey grew into the game after Boro started strongly, before the visitors turned up the heat after the interval.

The Blues defended heroically, however, to see out a big win in front of a crowd of 20,397.

It was the visitors who flew out of blocks, dominating possession and territory early on.

Aidan Morris was the first to fire in the eighth minute, before Hayden Hackney’s effort was deflected from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey crept back into it, however, with a huge chance arriving after 18 minutes after some lovely football. John Swift freed Minhyeok Yang on the byline and his cross was met by Conor Chaplin, but his eight-yard finish was deflected agonisingly past the post.

The Blues had the lead five minutes later, however, as Yang rifled home the opener, after a deep cross from Swift was met with a powerful Jordan Williams delivery from the byline.

Pompey were playing some decent stuff now, though it was Morris who had the next opening - but fired well wide from 20 yards.

Bishop then produced a lovely header into the path of Williams from an aerial challenge. His cross was met by Yang, but he elected to try to tee up the Magic Man instead of shoot and Boro cleared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a horrible clash of heads between Williams and Matt Targett right before the interval, but the Pompey man was somehow quickly to his feet when worse damage was feared.

It took 33 seconds of the second half for the Blues go inches away from a second as Chaplin let fly from 25 yards, with his effort inches past the post.

Target then produced a dangerous cross in the 53rd minute, but Sontje Hansen’s first-time finish was past the post.

Boro were asking the questions now with Knight producing a fine diving block to deny Tommy Conway in the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Segecic and Terry Devlin were introduced for Williams and Chaplin in the 64th minute.

The tension and noise was being ramped up in the final quarter of the game at Fratton.

Targett’s drive flew inches past the post with seven minutes remaining, as Pompey continued to defend with real resolve.

And their efforts were rewarded as they saw out the victory through five minutes of stoppage time.