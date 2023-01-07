Louis Thompson is today back in Pompey's squad at Spurs after four-and-a-half months out injured. Picture: Simon Roe/ProSportsImages

For his first match in caretaker charge, Simon Bassey has reintroduced three at the back and dropped Ronan Curtis and Joe Pigott.

He has also named Louis Thompson on the bench, marking his return to the first-team following four-and-a-half months out with a broken leg.

In addition, with Dane Scarlett ineligible against his parent club and Marlon Pack serving the first of a two-match ban, there are four changes overall.

Bassey has recalled Denver Hume, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Colby Bishop and Reeco Hackett, with Zak Swanson and Hume serving as wing-backs.

Elsewhere, Clark Robertson, Joe Rafferty and Tom Lowery are still missing, with Harry Jewitt-White, Dan Gifford and Alfie Bridgman are cup-tied.

So the Blues have added Academy pair Adam Payce and Josh Dockerill to their bench.

There is also a return to action for defender Kieron Freeman, included on the bench having been out injured since November.

Meanwhile, Spurs included Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son in their starting XI.

Pompey: Griffiths, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Swanson, Hume, Tunnicliffe, Morrell, Hackett, Dale, Bishop.