Midfielder finally returns as Portsmouth boss makes changes at Port Vale in bid for fourth successive League One triumph

Broken leg-victim Louis Thompson’s is among two Pompey changes as they seek a fourth straight League One victory.

By Neil Allen
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 2:00 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 2:03 pm
Joe Morrell at Vale Park this afternoon after named in a Pompey squad for the first time this season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Danny Cowley’s men face Port Vale this afternoon striving to build on their impressive start to the league campaign.

However, unsurprisingly they are without Thompson, who sustained a serious injury in last weekend’s triumph over Bristol Rovers.

He is replaced in the centre of midfield by Tom Lowery, who has enjoyed such a bright start to his Blues career.

The second change is Dane Scarlett in for Michael Jacobs, who drops to Pompey’s bench.

Also among Cowley’s substitutes is Joe Morrell, featurinh in a Blues squad for the first time this season following a hernia problem.

Pompey: Griffiths, Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Dale, Lowery, Pack, Curtis, Scarlett, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Robertson, Pigott, Morrell, Hackett, Jacobs, Mingi.

