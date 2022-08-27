Midfielder finally returns as Portsmouth boss makes changes at Port Vale in bid for fourth successive League One triumph
Broken leg-victim Louis Thompson’s is among two Pompey changes as they seek a fourth straight League One victory.
Danny Cowley’s men face Port Vale this afternoon striving to build on their impressive start to the league campaign.
However, unsurprisingly they are without Thompson, who sustained a serious injury in last weekend’s triumph over Bristol Rovers.
He is replaced in the centre of midfield by Tom Lowery, who has enjoyed such a bright start to his Blues career.
The second change is Dane Scarlett in for Michael Jacobs, who drops to Pompey’s bench.
Most Popular
-
1
Tottenham Hotspur loanee fires Portsmouth to the top of League One at Port Vale
-
2
'Sublime pass for the winner'... 'Brimming with pace, belief and movement'... 'Pick of the defence' - Neil Allen's ratings from Portsmouth victory over Port Vale
-
3
Portsmouth boss hits out at 'reckless challenge' amid concussion fears for ex-Birmingham, Sheffield Wednesday and Reading man
-
4
Huge former Portsmouth favourite reunited with Blues in unfamiliar role - and proves again that he still 'hates' Southampton
-
5
14 magical pictures of Portsmouth fans enjoying another memorable away day following the Blues
Also among Cowley’s substitutes is Joe Morrell, featurinh in a Blues squad for the first time this season following a hernia problem.
Pompey: Griffiths, Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Dale, Lowery, Pack, Curtis, Scarlett, Bishop.
Subs: Oluwayemi, Robertson, Pigott, Morrell, Hackett, Jacobs, Mingi.