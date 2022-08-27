Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Morrell at Vale Park this afternoon after named in a Pompey squad for the first time this season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Danny Cowley’s men face Port Vale this afternoon striving to build on their impressive start to the league campaign.

However, unsurprisingly they are without Thompson, who sustained a serious injury in last weekend’s triumph over Bristol Rovers.

He is replaced in the centre of midfield by Tom Lowery, who has enjoyed such a bright start to his Blues career.

The second change is Dane Scarlett in for Michael Jacobs, who drops to Pompey’s bench.

Also among Cowley’s substitutes is Joe Morrell, featurinh in a Blues squad for the first time this season following a hernia problem.

Pompey: Griffiths, Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Dale, Lowery, Pack, Curtis, Scarlett, Bishop.