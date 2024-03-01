Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey boss John Mousinho has revealed his thinking behind adding midfielder Lee Evans to his Fratton Park ranks.

The 29-year-old has arrived at the Blues on a free transfer, following an agreement to mutually cancel his contract at Championship Ipswich at the beginning of February.

The four-times capped Wales international has signed a deal until the end of the season and will provide Pompey’s midfield ranks with a much-needed boost following season-ending injuries picked up by Alex Robertson, Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin. Ben Stevenson and Tom Lowery are also currently out injured, leaving Mousinho with Marlon Pack and January transfer deadline day arrival Owen Moxon as his only fit senior midfield options.

That duo have started the Blues’ past two League One games as Mousinho’s side close in on promotion back to the Championship. But extra cover was clearly needed - hence the decision to turn to Evans.

Speaking about his latest addition, the Pompey head coach revealed exactly why he turned to a player whose last game for Ipswich was on September 29 and whom required knee surgery to fix medial collateral ligament damage suffered during that game.

Mousinho said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Lee to the club and boost our midfield options for the remainder of the campaign. He has plenty of Championship pedigree and experience of winning promotion out of this league, including with Ipswich last season.

‘Lee is a hugely experienced footballer and is comfortable with the ball at his feet, but also a physical presence in the middle of the park.’

Evans has been part of a League One title-winning team twice during his career - firstly with Wolves under Kenny Jackett in 2013-14 and then with Paul Cook’s Wigan in 2017-18. He was also part of the Ipswich side that won promotion behind champions Plymouth last season.