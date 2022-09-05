Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old also insists that Danny Cowley has built a well-oiled squad which utilises youth and experience.

Lowery made the move to Fratton Park during the recent summer window and has formed a solid partnership with Pack in the centre of the park.

The duo has been the Blues boss’ go to pairing in the engine room following Louis Thompson’s leg break against Bristol Rovers, while Joe Morrell also continues his recovery from a hernia operation.

The 31-year-old was Cowley’s first summer recruit as he made his Pompey reunion after departing PO4 11 years ago.

And the former Cardiff man has been an ever-present in the league so far starting every League One game to date, as well as bring plenty of praise from the Fratton faithful.

The ex-Crewe ace also insists he can learn a lot from his new midfield partner and joked he attempts to copy what the Championship veteran does in training and in games.

He told The News: ‘He’s a brilliant player, has had an unbelievable career and I can learn a lot from him.

Tom Lowery believes he can learn a lot from Marlon Pack.

‘I can just watch what he does in games and in trying and just try to copy what he does.

‘I just try to learn from him every time I have the opportunity. He helps me all the time during games and he’s always speaking to me in training and is always talking to me about how we can be better as a pair.

‘He helps me a lot but he also helps th e team with his experience.’

Cowley recruited 12 new faces during the recent summer window with 18-year-old Dane Scarlett the youngest to arrive, while 34-year-old Michael Morrison became the oldest in the group.

Indeed, Lowery believes the Blues boss has built a squad that combines experience with youth and admits it could be key to their success this term.

He continued: ‘We have got a few really experienced players in the group and that’s important because you need the mix between youth and experience.