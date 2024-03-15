Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have been joined by a trio of Championship clubs as they keep tabs on young Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard.

The Blues have a long-standing interest in the 22-year-old, who is currently on loan at Northampton Town. A switch to Fratton Park was mooted last summer, only for the Scotland Under-21 international to sign a new contract at the Amex before heading to Sixfields for a second successive season to aid his development.

Last month Pompey were credited with retaining an interest in the player ahead of a potential move this summer, when the Blues’ recruitment team under sporting director Rich Hughes will hopefully have Championship football to boost their pulling power. But competition for Leonard’s services has ramped up, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claiming three current second-tier clubs are also keen on the Glaswegian. Indeed, with five goals and six assists from 38 League One game this season, he’s said that Preston North End, Plymouth and Swansea are all interested in making the Albion youngster part of their projects going forward.

‘Brighton’s Marc Leonard is on the radar of Preston, Plymouth and also Swansea for summer transfer window,' tweeted Romano. Leonard’s performances in League One on loan at Northampton Town have been appreciated, he’s contracted to #BHAFC to summer 2025 with club option year,’ he added.

Pompey have recruited four midfielders over the past two transfer windows - Alex Robertson (loan), Terry Devlin, Ben Stevenson and Owen Moxon. They also added free-agent Lee Evans to that list in February as injuries in that key department mounted up. At present, Robertson, Devlin and Joe Morrell are all out for the rest of the season, while Tom Lowery and Ben Stevenson remain sidelined with the expectation that they can play a part in the Blues’ run-in in the near future.