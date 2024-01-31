Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have accelerated their move for Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon.

This morning, The News reported that a permanent transfer for the in-demand midfielder was edging closer, with a deal for the Cumbrians ace set to be struck

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now it appears that the finishing touches to that agreement are in the offing thanks to our eagle-eyed Pompey reporter Jordan Cross.

This afternoon, he reported via X, formerly Twitter, that he had spotted the player’s agent at the Blues’ Hilsea training base. And he quickly followed that up by revealing that Moxon himself was in attendance, too, as the final details of the midfielder’s proposed move to the south coast look to be ironed out.

Writing on X, Cross said: ‘Owen Moxon’s agent arrives at Pompey’s training ground as finishing touches are put to his arrival’. A short time later, he then followed up that Tweet by adding: ‘Add one Carlisle midfielder to that arrival'.

League One leaders Pompey have already concluded deals for Matt Macey, Myles Peart-Harris, Callim Lang and Tom McIntyre this transfer window, with Moxon looking increasingly likely to be their fifth January signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old has entered the final six months of his current Carlisle deal and his anticipated arrival comes amid concerns about Joe Morrell, who picked up an injury in the first half of Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

Moxon has featured 82 times for the Cumbrians following his move from Annan United in 2022. The Carlisle-born ace has registered nine goals and 20 assists from midfielder during his time with the club.