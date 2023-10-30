Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth extended their unbeaten run in dramatic fashion by coming back from two goals down to beat Reading 3-2.

The result leaves Pompey six points clear of second place Oxford United and third place Bolton Wanderers as they continue to lead the race for League One promotion.

John Mousinho’s side have made the headlines for all the right reasons in recent weeks and they have now not lost a game in the league since mid-March. However, the mood was much less positive for recently relegated Reading as over 2,000 supporters staged a vitriolic pre-match protest against Chinese owner Dai Yongge.

The protests from the “Sell Before We Dai” group carried on when the game kicked off and forced two early delays when tennis balls were thrown onto the pitch.

Reading fans are desperate for a change of ownership and one of the frontrunners to buy the club could be former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, according to reports.

The Shields Gazette claims Ashley is interested in getting back into football ownership and is in talks with Reading over a potential deal. Reading confirmed earlier this month that ‘several parties’ had approached them with interest in buying the club.

talkSPORT report that delegates from Ashely’s Frasers Group flew to Berkshire to begin talks with Yongee’s representatives.

Ashley has been out of football since leaving Newcastle in October 2021. His controversial reign in the North East saw Newcastle suffer two relegations from the top-flight between 2007 and 2021.

Colin Calderwood leaves Northampton to take on EFL role

League One strugglers Northampton Town have confirmed the departure of assistant manager Colin Calderwood who has agreed to join Southampton’s coaching staff.

The 58-year-old joins Russel Martin’s set up as first team coach as the Saints aim to make an immediate return back to the Premier League.

