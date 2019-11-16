Have your say

Milan Mandaric has revealed he considered a sensational Pompey return with Harry Redknapp.

The former Blues owner weighed up making a second bid for the club he guided to the Premier League in a memorable seven-year period at the helm.

Milan Mandaric and Harry Redknapp

The idea was aired by Redknapp three years ago during the club’s period of community ownership.

Mandaric, who is now president of Slovenian side NK Olimpija Ljubljana, explained it was the former Pompey boss pushing the notion.

But in the end the move never got off the ground and Michael Eisner completed his takeover 12 months later.

Mandaric said: ‘Yes, it got mentioned and Harry did ask me about coming back more than once.

‘He said he felt there was a chance to come back to Portsmouth and take the club over again.

‘It was a nice idea and a nice thought and I had some commitments already, but it could’ve happened.

‘In the end it never moved forward but we did have that conversation a couple of times.

‘I think the main problem would’ve been getting him out of the jungle!’