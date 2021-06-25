Millwall boss reveals what it will take for Portsmouth fans' favourite Ben Thompson to leave as he eyes Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

The former Pompey loanee and big fans’ favourite’s future is once again being discussed at The Den ahead of the new season.

Rowett is known to be in the market for attacking threat from midfield and has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass, placing more doubt over Thompson’s destiny as the 25-year-old goes into the final year of his existing deal.

The prospect of a return to Fratton Park for the Londoner has long excited Pompey fans, of course, after Thompson made such an impact in 27 appearances in the 2018-19 campaign.

His return to his parent club was pinpointed in Kenny Jackett’s side failing to gain promotion, as they stuttered and lost in the play-offs after being top at Christmas.

Thompson has not found the regular football he craves at the club he came through the ranks at, however, and made 19 starts last term with a further 15 outings coming off the bench.

Rowett explained the challenge for classy operator is to impress in pre-season to earn a starting berth with Pompey’s Carabao Cup opponents - and it will take a sizeable bid to convince Thompson to leave.

Ben Thompson

He told fan site News at Den: ‘Thommo’s got another year left. It’s important that Thommo comes back in and hits the ground running.

‘That’s really it.

‘In any scenario unless a club makes an offer that’s a really good offer and you sit down with the player, not a lot of players will leave.

‘It’s up to them to perform well to get into our team.

‘It’s the same scenario for any of them if they haven’t played as much or haven’t made as many starts as they would like.’

