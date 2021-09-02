Millwall loan arrival made of tough stuff who can flourish for Portsmouth

That's the verdict of South London Press sports editor, Richard Cawley, who believes the defender will be ‘very, very good’ for the Blues in the third tier this term.

After arriving at The Den from Gillingham in 2015, the 25-year-old was an integral part of the Millwall team who achieved promotion through the League One play-offs in the 2016-17 campaign.

In fact, Romeo has amassed 223 appearances in his six years with the Lions prior to his Fratton Park loan switch.

And Cawley believes his versatility and previous third tier experience will only aid the Blues this term.

He said: ‘He’s proven it before and won promotion with Millwall out of League One under Neil Harris in 2017. Since he’s been in the Championship, he has largely been for nearly all of his time as the first choice right-back or right wing-back.

‘I can see why they’ve gone for him because he’s a good defender, he’s very athletic and quick.’

Versatile Romeo has operated as a right-back or wing-back across his time with Millwall.

Pompey Cowley could also look to use him in a central defensive role with Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson and Paul Downing his only current centre-back options.

But Cawley feels the Blues' 14th and final signing of a busy transfer window will flourish wherever he is utilised during his time at Fratton Park.

He said: ‘In the Championship, you’re up against very good attackers and defences and I can recall many times where Romeo was picking the ball up from deep and driving down that right-hand side.

‘He brings versatility as well because he can play at right wing-back and just as a right back. He played in the latter a lot under Neil Harris, and then more in a wing-back position under Gary Rowett when he moved to three at the back.

‘He’s got that versatility, he’s played both positions well and knows them inside out.

‘He’s played in really big games for Millwall – The Den can be a sort of testing ground for players.