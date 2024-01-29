Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Colby Bishop is content spearheading Pompey’s promotion bid this season.

And The News understands there’s currently no interest in the Blues’ top scorer, amid speculation of a move from Championship side Millwall this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho rubbished the suggestion the Lions had tabled a bid for the man who’s hit 14 goals so far this term.

And the head coach is clear there’s no suggestion the 27-year-old is looking to move on from Fratton Park.

Bishop was the late hero at Port Vale on Saturday, as he held his nerve to bag the 88th minute penalty and seal another three points on the road.

Read More Magic Man the late Portsmouth hero amid controversial scenes in Port Vale win

There has been constant chatter over the future of the £500,000 signing from Accrington since his arrival in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mousinho put the Millwall talk to bed, with Pompey under no pressure to cash in any of their assets under Tornante ownership.

Mousinho said: ‘I’ve heard absolutely nothing from my end. Even though we’d switched off from any transfer activity (in the build-up to the Port Vale game), I’m sure if there’d been anything in it that might have been one where Rich (Hughes) would have picked up the phone. So no there is nothing in that, as far as I’m concerned.

‘That (no pressure to sell) has been a big part of what we’re trying to build here and a big part of the message from the owners.

‘They’ve said if bids come in there’s no financial pressure on the club needing to sell players, which is great. That puts us in a very strong position.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some publicly aired frustration from Bishop over online criticism from a section of support has contributed to the latest noise over his future.

But the Magic Man shared his delight at the Port Vale three points as he celebrated with fans after Saturday’s win - and Mousinho sees Bishop and his group of players content and pushing for promotion.