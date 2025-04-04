Here's how we think Pompey will line up at MillwallHere's how we think Pompey will line up at Millwall
By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 12:29 BST

Pompey aim to move another huge step closer to securing their place in the Championship at Millwall.

But how does John Mousinho go about securing the three points and improving the Blues’ poor form on the road?

Kusini Yengi is welcomed back into the fray, and there’s other areas of the pitch where Mousinho could freshen his side up.

Here’s Jordan Cross’ predicted Pompey line-up for the trip to The Den.

Expect a couple of key interventions from the Austrian, as is the norm with his performances this season.

1. GK Nicolas Schmid

Probably the most competitive position on the pitch and a close call, but would be harsh to take out Swanson on current form.

2. RB Zak Swanson

A key performance against Blackburn, with more of the same required this weekend.

3. CB Regan Poole

The bookies are shortening the odds on the fans' favourite becoming Pompey's player of the year...

4. CB Connor Ogilvie

