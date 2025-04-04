But how does John Mousinho go about securing the three points and improving the Blues’ poor form on the road?
Kusini Yengi is welcomed back into the fray, and there’s other areas of the pitch where Mousinho could freshen his side up.
Here’s Jordan Cross’ predicted Pompey line-up for the trip to The Den.
1. GK Nicolas Schmid
Expect a couple of key interventions from the Austrian, as is the norm with his performances this season. Photo: Jason Brown
2. RB Zak Swanson
Probably the most competitive position on the pitch and a close call, but would be harsh to take out Swanson on current form. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. CB Regan Poole
A key performance against Blackburn, with more of the same required this weekend. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB Connor Ogilvie
The bookies are shortening the odds on the fans' favourite becoming Pompey's player of the year... | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
