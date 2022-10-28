The ex-Blues boss makes another visit to his former side on Saturday when his Shrewsbury outfit take on Danny Cowley’s men.

The 58-year-old spent 16 months in charge at PO4 between 2010 and 2011 which incorporated the club’s troubled administration days.

That meant Cotterill was in the Pompey dugout for their most recent Championship campaign, before financial issues saw them drop down the EFL ranks.

The Blues currently sit sixth in League One as they attempt to make a return to the second tier for the first time in 10 years.

And it’s there the Shrewsbury boss is adamant his former side should be operating at – at the absolute minimum.

He told the official Salop website: ‘That is nothing new now when you look at some of the teams in the league.

‘There are some huge clubs in League One now, clubs that probably don’t think they are League One clubs – Pompey will be one of them.

‘Pompey are not a League One club, minimum they are a Championship club and they had some good years in the Premier League as well.

‘It's an incredibly tough league with some big clubs in it. But that’s good, it’s good to be part of that.

‘I had some really awkward moments to deal with. Administration, administration and administration.

‘But it’s a great club, there are some great people who work there and I’m really looking forward to seeing them at the weekend. Lovely people.

‘The fan base is fantastic. We had great support wherever we went through some really troubling times. It’s a fantastic club and I’m looking forward to going back.’

Shrewsbury made the trip to table-topping Plymouth on Tuesday but fell to a 2-1 defeat at Home Park.

Cotterill is convinced it will be another tough test at Fratton Park but believes his side has what it takes to pick up a valuable result.

He added: ‘It will be a difficult challenge, just like Plymouth. Any side that is up there, I think they have had a great start to the season and we know it will be a difficult game.