Chuks Aneke is a summer arrival who would excite Pompey fans.

And the man who played a key role in firing MK Dpns into League One would bring a new dimension to Kenny Jackett's forward line.

That's the verdict of Blues writer Jordan Cross in the latest edition of Pompey Talk.

Cross revealed Jackett has a long-held admiration of the powerful front man, who is high on his striking shopping list this summer.

And now the time could be right for him to swoop and bring the out-of-contract 25-year-old to Fratton Park.

Cross said: ‘I know that Kenny has been interested in Chuks before.

‘He's a player the club have kept tabs on.

‘There may have been a question mark over his attitude previously, and he's moved around a bit, so it's stopped Pompey going the whole way with him.

‘But he's got 19 goals and helped fire his side into League One this season, so any doubts about attitude have been put to bed.

‘He's had a massive impact there and I know he assisted with a lot of goals. He fits the bill for a Kenny Jackett type of player.

‘As well as the age and resale value he'd bring power to Pompey's forward line and something different to what he's already got.

‘He's a player who excites.’

Cross highlighted the striking area as one Jackett needs to concentrate on when it comes to his summer recruitment.

With the Blues boss suggesting he sees Brett Pitman operating as a number 10 next term, Oli Hawkins is the only out-and-out striker currently at his disposal.

Cross added: ‘If Kenny's looking at Brett Pitman as a number 10 he hasn't got a lot there.

‘It's just Oli Hawkins after the loan lads returned to their clubs.

‘I would suggest Aneke, although a hulking 6ft 3in presence, is more mobile than Oli.

‘He has a fair degree of pace and dynamism to his game, too, and is undoubtedly one of the most attractive out-of-contract players out there.

‘So Pompey would have to stump up the wages to get him because he's in a strong position there as an out-of-contract player.

‘But he really ticks all the boxes for me and he would be right at the top of Kenny's shopping list.’

Jordan Cross