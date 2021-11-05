The much-admired radio personality has departed the station after more than a decade of loyal service.

The 29-year-old’s last Pompey Live broadcast from Fratton Park came on Tuesday night when the Blues drew 1-1 with Cheltenham.

In a message posted on Twitter, Howes admitted it wasn’t his decision to leave three months into a new season.

But he graciously thanked the station for the opportunity to cover Pompey, describing it as a ‘dream’ – and wished them well for the future.

His message read: ‘This isn’t an easy post for me. But here it goes…

‘Tuesday’s game at home to Cheltenham was my last for Pompey Live. A show I’ve been involved with since I was 15-years-old. I’m now 29!

I started back at 107.4 The Quay when I was just leaving school.

Long-serving Pompey presenter and commentator Liam Howes has announced he is leaving his role, covering the club, indefinitely.. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

‘Over the course of 14 years I’ve pretty much covered every single role from answering the phones, cutting highlights, producing and finally something I had always dreamed of doing, hosting the show.

‘It has been one of the most amazing experiences of my life. I’ve travelled the country, visited some incredible places and met some amazing people. I’ve made friends for life in the process.

‘Sadly, my time has come to an end.

‘It’s something I didn’t expect to happen, especially three months into the season.

Liam Howes is also a popular nightclub DJ.

‘Without going into detail, this was a decision I did not make but one I understand and respect and I wish Express FM all the very best with whatever comes next.

‘In light of this, I’ve decided to hang up my headphones and call it a day at the station I have been involved with since I was a teenager.

‘This is not me throwing a tantrum, it’s just time to move on.

‘Again, I’ve made memories I’ll cherish forever and learnt a lot about myself since having various shows across the 12 years I’ve been there.

‘I’ve also made friends for life.

‘I don’t know what is next for me in the radio world, I’m not sure if I’ll ever get an opportunity like it again, but for now, I can honestly say I have loved every minute. Maybe one day you’ll hear me pop up on your radio!