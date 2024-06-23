Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Mousinho has explained why Pompey’s pre-season trip to Croatia will not consist of a friendly.

For the first time in three years, the travelling Blues faithful won’t be able to watch their team in action while on a tour abroad.

Last summer, Mousinho’s men were based at La Cala Resort, Malaga, in southern Spain and faced Gibraltar side Europa FC in a friendly.

The previous year under Danny Cowley, they were in action against Qatar SC at the Pinatar Arena Football Center, Murcia, also in Spain.

John Mousinho has explained the reasoning behind Pompey's pre-season trip to Croatia - and the absence of a friendly. Picture: Getty | Getty Images

This summer, Pompey are staying in Pula, Croatia, from July 6-12 - although no match is taking place.

And Mousinho has lifted the lid on a decision which has frustrated some supporters.

He told The News: ‘We felt last year it was just a bit too hot in the south of Spain. We had some training sessions, but trained early in the morning, then couldn't actually do anything in the afternoon.

‘The facility was great, the hotel was great, everything there was brilliant, but it’s just that the weather was slightly too hot for what we wanted to do in terms of an elite environment and elite camp.

‘So we decided to take it somewhere with more realistic temperatures to what we’re going to face when we get back in July and August in the UK. That was the rationale behind Croatia and we think it will be a very useful trip.

‘We tried to arrange a game, but there’s a lot more complications in certain countries and that was one we had in Croatia. From an administrative and logistics perspective to policing, it became really difficult.

‘Countries like Portugal and Spain are better set up and more to having sides from the UK come over, this wasn’t quite straightforward.

‘In some ways it’s probably much better for us because the game doesn’t disrupt our training. We’ll probably get to train a bit harder when out there, while we don't have to worry about taking time off for a match.’

To compensate for the absence of a friendly during their tour, the Blues are instead inviting supporters to attend an open training session in Croatia.

Fans are asked to email [email protected] with their full name and details of where they are staying.

Although a precise date during their seven-day stay has still to be announced.

Mousinho added: ‘With no games, we’re having an open training session to try to balance things because we know fans want to travel in pre-season.

‘Obviously it’s not a match, but it will probably give supporters a bit more of an insight into where we are. We don't open our doors for training sessions in a season, so hopefully it’s a rare and unique insight into the way we work.

‘The big positive from our point of view is we get to control the schedule a bit more over there - and it’s much more beneficial for the team.