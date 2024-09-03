Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Pompey player is on his third country in eight months during pursuit of regular first-team football.

Josh Oluwayemi departed Fratton Park in January by mutual consent to seek first-team action and develop his game.

That destination was Finnish side Lahti FC, with the goalkeeper subsequently playing 13 of their 22 matches as they finished second from bottom of the Veikkausliiga.

The 23-year-old served as first choice, although won just one league match and claimed one clean sheet when in the team during the club’s deeply disappointing campaign.

Ex-Pompey keeper Josh Oluwayemi has joined A-League side Wellington Phoenix Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Now Oluwayemi has moved once more, this time seeking to make an impact in New Zealand, after relocating to Wellington Phoenix.

Playing their football in the A-League, the Phoenix last season finished runners-up to a Central Coast Mariners side which included Jacob Farrell.

The new season starts next month when they host Western United - and Oluwayemu is bidding to establish himself as a first-team regular.

It means that since January 2023, the former Spurs keeper will have featured in League One, National South, Finland and the A-League.

Oluwayemi arrived at Fratton Park in the summer 2022 on trial under Danny Cowley after turning down a new deal at Spurs.

Having come through the Premier League club’s Academy system, he desired first-team football and produced some eye-catching moments for the Blues in the Papa John’s Trophy.

He also made his Football League debut in January 2023 under caretaker boss Simon Bassey and went on to feature four times in League One.

Oluwayemi started the final match of the 2022-23 season against Wycombe, now under head coach John Mousinho, although was forced off with concussion in the second half of a 2-2 draw.

The stopper never played for the Blues again, instead being sent out on loan to non-league Chelmsford before forced to return prematurely with a thumb injury.

However, with interest from Finland, a mutual agreement was reached to cancel the remaining six months on his Fratton Park deal and leave in January 2024.

Now, following a brief stop in Finland, Oluwayemi is furthering his career in another country, this time with Wellington Phoenix.