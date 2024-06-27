Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Spurs goalkeeper Jordan Archer has become Pompey’s fourth signing of the summer.

The 31-year-old left QPR at the end of last season following two years at Loftus Road, where he featured four times.

Now he has switched to Championship newcomers Pompey, signing a two-year deal, and will provide first-team competition for Will Norris.

Archer began his career at White Hart Lane, yet never made a first-team appearance, instead being loaned out to Wycombe, Northampton and Millwall.

Former Spurs man Jordan Archer has signed a two-year deal with Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

He left Spurs and joined Millwall permanently in June 2015 and went on to feature 166 times until his departure four years later.

Since the summer of 2019, he has largely served as a number two, totalling 22 appearances over the subsequent five years during spells at Oxford United, Fulham, Motherwell and QPR.

It was during a five-week spell at the Kassam Stadium where he played with John Mousinho, featuring eight times before joining Fulham.

Pompey have been seeking to add to their goalkeeping department since releasing Ryan Schofield and Matt Macey following their League One title triumph.